Trump: France, Canada charge U.S. 'massive tariffs'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday, one day before he attends a summit of the Group of Seven rich nations in Quebec, that France and Canada charge the United States “massive tariffs” and have non-monetary barriers to trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque?

“Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers,” Trump said on Twitter, adding that he “looks forward to seeing them” on Friday.