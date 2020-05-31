Trump says he is postponing G7 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump, with U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is postponing until September the G7 summit which had been scheduled for late June.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral, Trump said he wants to invite Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting, and that the G7 in its current format is a “very outdated group of countries.”