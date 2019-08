Officials enter an Iranian government plane on the tarmac at Biarritz airport in Anglet during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left the G7 summit in Biarritz, a Reuters witness said on Sunday.

A French official said Zarif had held talks for almost 3.5 hours, including 30 minutes with President Emmanuel Macron.

The official said the talks had been positive and would continue during the leaders’ summit this evening and tomorrow.