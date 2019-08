Officials enter an Iranian government plane on the tarmac at Biarritz airport in Anglet during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has boarded his aircraft to leave the G7 summit in Biarritz, a Reuters witness said on Sunday.

A French official said Zarif had held talks for almost 3.5 hours, including 30 minutes with President Emmanuel Macron.