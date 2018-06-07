G7 leaders must be civil as they pressure Trump, says Macron

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders will pressure U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit this week on tariffs he has imposed on metals imports but must remain civil as they try to persuade him to change his mind, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron listens during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool/File Photo

But Macron, speaking to reporters after talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also said the remaining six members were a powerful bloc that could survive if the United States did decide to give up its global role.

Macron’s comments reflect tensions over trade that threaten to overshadow the June 8-9 summit. Non-U.S. G7 members say they will be firm as they confront Trump but do not want a rupture that could cause a major trade war.

“In this environment, above all we always have to stay polite, stay productive and try to convince (them), to keep the United States on board because they are our historical ally and we need them,” said Macron.

Trudeau said the leaders would air their unhappiness in what he called a polite cordial context and expressed optimism about the two-day summit in Quebec.

A senior French official told reporters on Wednesday that the leaders would not present Trump with any kind of ultimatum at the summit.