OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Group of Seven summit being held in Canada later in the week, a senior Canadian government official said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media after meeting with North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expects to have bilateral meetings with all G7 leaders, the official told reporters when asked whether Trudeau would have a one-on-one session with Trump.