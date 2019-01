FILE PHOTO: Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba arrives for a group picture at the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - President Ali Bongo headed home to Gabon on Monday after extended medical leave in Morocco following a stroke, two government sources told Reuters.

The return after nearly three months away comes a week after an attempted coup by a small military group and a day before a new government is expected to be sworn in.