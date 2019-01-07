Gunfire heard near Gabon radio station seized by military officers in coup attempt

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Sporadic gunfire was heard in Gabon’s capital Libreville on Monday at a radio station seized by military officers in an apparent coup attempt, a Reuters witness said.

A crowd of about 300 people had gathered at the station in support of the attempted coup, but soldiers fired tear gas to disperse them.

Most of Libreville remained calm but there was a strong police and military presence on the street and helicopters circled overhead.