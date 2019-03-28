Gabon oil workers suspend VAALCO terminal strike

The headquarters of Total’s Gabon operations in Libreville, Gabon March 22, 2017. Picture taken March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Gerauds Wilfried Obangome

DAKAR (Reuters) - A petroleum terminal in Gabon operated by VAALCO Energy Inc resumed production on Thursday, the oil workers’ union said, after being shut down for two days by a strike over employees’ annual leave.

“The national office is announcing the suspension of the current strike as of this day and the resumption of work,” the union, called ONEP, said in a statement.

It added that negotiations with management, mediated by the oil minister, would begin next week but that the “fight” would continue if its demands were not met.

The terminal off Gabon’s Atlantic coast typically produces 14,000 barrels of oil per day.