April 19, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gabon to invest $277 million in fiber optic network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Gabon will invest 150 billion CFA francs ($277 million) over three years to expand its fiber optic telecoms network to improve digital connections, the country minister of communication and digital economy said on Thursday.

The first step of the project is already completed, linking the seaside capital Libreville to Franceville, said Alain-Claude Bilie-By-NZE on the sidelines of a telecoms forum in the commercial capital Abidjan.

Korea telecom was chosen to do the second half of the project connecting up the north of the Central Africa country, after a tender process.

Ninety-nine percent of people in Gabon have access to the internet on mobile phones, the minister said.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Edward McAllister and Mark Potter

