Italian hearing aid maker Amplifon to buy Gaes Group for $617 million in cash

(Reuters) - Italian hearing aid maker Amplifon SpA (AMPF.MI) said on Tuesday it agreed to buy privately owned peer GAES Group for 528 million euros ($616.6 million) in cash, in a bid to become the No.1 player in Spain and enter new markets.

The retail market for hearing aids is made up largely of small independent store chains, but has begun to consolidate as demand grows among ageing populations and as manufacturers move into the retailing and servicing side.

Gaes, founded in 1949, operates a network 600 points of sale, of which about 500 are in Spain, the tenth largest hearing aid retail market in the world.

Amplifon said the deal was set to increase its global market share to over 11 percent and it expected synergies of about 20 million euros annually at core profit level by 2021.

The deal gives Amplifon, which faces challenges from competitors such as Switzerland’s Sonova Holding (SOON.S) and William Demant (WDH.CO) of Denmark, access to the Latin American markets.

Amplifon said it would finance the deal with a term loan from UniCredit.

The acquisition comes four months after the company’s Chief Executive, Enrico Vita, said they were targeting acquisitions in Germany, France and Canada and had plans to enter the Chinese market by the end of the year with one or two joint ventures.