FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
August 15, 2018 / 2:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa to seek merger or sale: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA (GFSA3.SA) said on Tuesday in a securities filing that it will seek a merger or even a sale of the company.

Gafisa’s management has been authorized by the company’s board to hire financial and legal advisors, according to the document.

The homebuilder said the measure was aimed at preventing its largest shareholder, GWI Asset Management SA, appointing all its board members. GWI is a minority shareholder with a 25.7 percent stake in Gafisa.

Earlier this month, GWI requested Gafisa hold a shareholder meeting to dismiss all board members and elect new ones.

GWI could not be reached for comment after business hours on Tuesday.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.