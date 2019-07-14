Pharma firm Gilead to raise Galapagos stake in $5.1 billion deal: report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gilead Sciences Inc is pictured during a news conference in New Delhi September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) will increase its stake in Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS) and gain rights outside Europe to the Belgian-Dutch biotech firm’s treatments in development in a $5.1 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

U.S. drugmaker Gilead will invest $1.1 billion, or 140.59 euros ($158.43) per share to increase its stake in Galapagos to 22% from 12.3%, and make a separate $3.95 billion payment to Galapagos, WSJ said.

The terms of the deal, including the research collaboration, are set to be announced on Sunday, the Journal added.