Drugmaker Galapagos keeps 'appetite' for risk after clinical setbacks

(Reuters) - Recent clinical trial setbacks have not changed Galapagos’s appetite for high-risk clinical programmes, the Belgo-Dutch biotech firm said on Friday.

In a call with analysts, Chief Executive Onno van de Stolpe said the group would not abandon its current strategy, although it might rethink how it moves programmes forward to build more certainty.

“We don’t want to throw away the baby with the water here,” he said. “I think our innovative and rapid approach of going with small, effective Phase IIs is not something to immediately abandon - but I think we might fine-tune it somewhat.”

Earlier in February, Galapagos and U.S. partner Gilead called off late-stage trials of their experimental drug ziritaxestat in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Galapagos said the trials had been discontinued after an independent safety committee identified data indicating more mortality under ziritaxestat dosage than with the placebo.

“If you look at the high-level mortality, it does seem it’s due to exacerbation of IPF, which is a bit surprising,” said the company’s chief medical officer, Walid Abi-Saab.

He added that the increased mortality only began manifesting after patients had been in the trial for at least six or nine months.

The setback was the second for Gilead. In December, it decided not to pursue U.S. approval for filgotinib, an experimental rheumatoid arthritis treatment it had been developing with Galapagos, following an discouraging FDA decision.

After renegotiating its agreements with Gilead in the last quarter, Galapagos now expects to get about 800 million euros ($969.52 million) in payments over the next couple of years.

The Belgium-based firm is now covering half of the costs associated with filgotinib and plans to take over the commercialisation of the drug in Europe by the end of 2021.

Galapagos’s share price has lost nearly a third of its value since Gilead’s filgotinib decision in December. Late on Thursday, it reported a 2020 net loss of 305 million euros, after a profit of 150 million the previous year.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)