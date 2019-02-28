Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 29 percent rise in 2018 profit

A logo of Galaxy Macau, part of the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), is displayed at a news conference on the gaming resort's results in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG(Reuters) - Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd posted a 29 percent rise in profit for 2018 due to robust demand from gamblers in the world’s biggest casino hub.

Galaxy, one of six listed casino operators in the Chinese territory - the only place in the country where its citizens are legally allowed to gamble - reported HK$13.5 billion ($1.72 billion) in net profit attributable to shareholders for 2018.

As Macau marks 20 years since handover from Portuguese rule, slower mainland economic growth, a weaker yuan and a simmering Sino-U.S. trade war threaten to derail growth.