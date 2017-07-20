Union seeks partial stoppage at Portugal Galp refineries on July 26-31

LISBON (Reuters) - The union representing workers at Portugal's Galp Energia has called a six-day strike at the company's two refineries staring on July 26 to demand that Galp resume a collective bargaining agreement.

Union Fiequimetal coordinator Armando Farias said however that the strike was not intended to cause complete stoppages of the Sines and Matosinhos refineries, which have a total capacity of 330,000 barrels of crude per day. Previous strikes at Galp have failed to significantly curtail throughput.

"We've delivered the strike warning to the company, but so far there have been no talks. We demand that the collective hiring agreement be applied and certain social rights of the workers upheld," Farias said.