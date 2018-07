(Reuters) - Zurich-based asset manager GAM Investments (GAMH.S) said it has appointed Maggie Gresio as managing director of business development to cover the institutional market in the U.S.

Prior to GAM Investments, Gresio worked at Man Group where she was managing director of sales and marketing covering the U.S. west coast.

Gresio joins in July, and will be based in New York.