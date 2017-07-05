African Petroleum says it maintains rights to Gambia licenses

DAKAR (Reuters) - Oslo-listed African Petroleum maintains the legal rights to two oil licenses in Gambia and will use a “dispute mechanism” if the government maintains its current stance, the company said on Wednesday.
“We reiterate that we reserve the legal rights to these licenses and state categorically that the licenses have not been terminated in accordance with the terms of the licenses, nor have they expired,” a spokesman said in a statement.
Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely