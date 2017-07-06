Gambia to seek legal advice over African Petroleum licenses: minister

DAKAR (Reuters) - Gambia Oil Minister Fafa Sanyang said on Thursday that he planned to seek legal advice over a disagreement with Oslo-listed African Petroleum concerning the status of two off-shore exploration licenses.

He also said he had no plans to meet with a representative from the company on Thursday to discuss the matter.

An African Petroleum official earlier said during a call with investors that the company was seeking constructive dialogue with Gambian officials and that a local representative would meet the minister later on Thursday.