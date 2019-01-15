UK gambling stocks drop after U.S. DOJ seeks tougher internet betting rules

Paddy Power logo is seen behind a keyboard and gambling dice in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Shares of British betting companies, which have been pushing into the United States market because of tighter regulations at home, fell after the U.S. Department of Justice hinted at wider restrictions on all gambling on the internet.

UK bookies such as William Hill (WMH.L), Paddy Power (PPB.I) and others were down between 1.9 percent to 3.8 percent on Tuesday after the U.S. regulator reversed its 2011 opinion that made only sports betting online illegal.

The regulator released a new opinion bit.ly/2DaeEPX, dated Nov. 2, 2018 but only disclosed it on Monday.