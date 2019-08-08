Argentina make kit-astrophic exit from Pan Am Games

LIMA (Reuters) - Argentina’s women’s basketball team made a kit-astrophic exit from the Pan Am Games on Wednesday when they were forced to forfeit a preliminary round match to Colombia after showing up with the wrong uniforms.

“The Colombia team has been awarded a walkover in their preliminary round of women’s basketball against Argentina, after the party authorities determined that the Argentine team did not have the correct shirts,” Lima 2019 said.

The Argentine Basketball Federation (ABF) said in a statement that their team showed up for the match wearing their blue uniforms when they were expected to be in a white kit to avoid a clash.

The team attempted to make a switch but could not get the correct uniforms to the arena in the allotted amount of time.

“We attempted to correct this serious mistake but the hour of distance between the Pan American Village and the stadium did not allow for the other shirts to arrive within the regulatory deadlines,” said the ABF on their website.

The ABF said the delegation’s team leader, Hernan Amaya, and the director of women’s basketball development, Karina Rodriguez, had both resigned.