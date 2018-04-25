FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 8:08 AM / in 2 hours

GameEffective raises $11 million for its workforce performance platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli company GameEffective, which created a digital platform to enhance workforce performance, said on Wednesday it raised $11 million in a fundraising round led by Jerusalem Venture Partners.

That brings the total amount raised by GameEffective to $21 million.

The company said it will use the new funds to further develop its product and grow sales.

GameEffective says its platform can be used to drive performance, motivation and learning by using principles of behavioral psychology, motivation and gamification.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen

