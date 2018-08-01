India wrestlers get sponsor boost ahead of Asian Games

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s wrestlers received a welcome boost ahead of this month’s Asian Games after the federation got automaker Tata Motors as their principal sponsor on Wednesday.

Wrestling has been the most productive sport in recent times at the Olympics for the country, bringing in five medals - one silver and four bronze - in the last three Games.

While some wrestlers have received sponsorship in individual capacities, the Wrestling Federation of India had been looking for corporate support for its athletes’ international training and exposure trips.

Tata Motors, owner of British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover, will sponsor wrestling for three years, beginning with the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta and will continue till 2021.

“I am happy with the adulation the sport has received ever since 2008 Beijing Olympics as we have been successfully winning medals in three consecutive Olympics,” Sakshi Malik, who won a bronze at the Rio Olympics, told reporters.

“We have been giving the best performances but have the least sponsors. This partnership will inspire us more.”

Financial details of the deal were not announced but Tata Motors said they will also support top performing 50 wrestlers, both men and women, on both domestic and international circuit as part of the deal.