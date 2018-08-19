Sun shines with wushu gold to give China perfect Asiad start

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Sun Peiyuan won the first gold of the 18th Asian Games in Wushu to give powerhouse China a perfect start to their campaign on Sunday.

The 29-year-old clinched the men’s changquan gold with 9.75 points after impressing with his acrobatic moves at the Jakarta International Expo at Kemayoran in the sport developed from ancient Chinese martial arts.

Hosts Indonesia also opened their account with Edgar Marvelo (9.72) claiming silver ahead of Tsai Tsemin (9.70) of Taiwan.

Lee Ha-sung’s title defense ended in disappointment with the Korean finishing a poor 12th with 9.31.

It was a happy return to Indonesia for Sun, who won the changquan 2015 World Championship gold in Jakarta, a year after claiming the daoshu gold in the Incheon Asian Games.

China are the undisputed leaders in wushu, having won 12 of the 15 world titles, including the last four.

They won 12 wushu medals, including 10 gold, at Incheon which is a record for a single National Olympic Committee.