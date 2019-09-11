OCA add three sports to Hangzhou Asian Games programme for 2022

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Karate, sport climbing and baseball/softball have been added to the programme for the 2022 Asian Games at Hangzhou taking the number of approved sports at the event to 40, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Wednesday.

The three are already part of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo which will feature a total of 33 sports.

The OCA are yet to determine the disciplines and events within the 40 sports but said a total of 51 venues in nine clusters will host them.

“We have no doubt that the Hangzhou Asian Games will be the best ever Asian Games,” OCA Director General Husain Al Musallam said in a statement following the governing body’s venue tour and three-year countdown ceremony in Hangzhou.

“We have no doubt that we will deliver a high standard of Games and a high level of preparation.

“A lot of sports started in Asia and went to the Olympic Games, such as table tennis and judo. We are proud of what we are doing and proud of our achievements.”

The 19th Asian Games will take place from Sept. 10-25, 2022.