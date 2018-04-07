Games-Highlights on day three of the Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Highlights on day three of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday (times in GMT):

Artistic Gymnastics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's Individual All-Around Final - Coomera Indoor Sports Centre - Gold Coast, Australia - April 7, 2018. Nile Wilson of England competes on the pommel horse. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

0155 ENGLAND’S WILSON WINS MEN’S ALL-AROUND GOLD

England gymnast Nile Wilson wins the men’s all-around individual title with a total score of 84.950. Compatriot James Hall was second on 83.975, with Cypriot Marios Georgiou taking the bronze.

Artistic Gymnastics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's Individual All-Around Final - Coomera Indoor Sports Centre - Gold Coast, Australia - April 7, 2018. Nile Wilson of England poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The 22-year-old Rio Olympics horizontal bar bronze medalist utilized his favorite apparatus to give himself some breathing distance, scoring 15.100 points to Hall’s 14.100.

2340 COMPETITION BEGINS

Table tennis, hockey, swimming and the mixed-team triathlon are among the sports on the schedule on day three of the Games with Australia looking to add to their 14 gold medals at the top of the table. England, on nine, are in second.