Highlights on day 11 of Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Highlights on day 11 of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (times GMT):

Athletics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's Marathon Final - Southport Broadwater Parklands - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Callum Hawkins of Scotland leads the pack. REUTERS/Paul Childs

0207 TEAM SCOTLAND UPDATE ON HAWKINS

“Callum has been taken to hospital for medical review following his collapse in the Marathon as is standard procedure. He is being supported by Team Scotland medical staff & there are no major concerns at this stage. More information to be issued in due course.” Teams Scotland on Twitter

Athletics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's Marathon Final - Southport Broadwater Parklands - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Michael Shelley of Australia celebrates winning the gold. REUTERS/David Gray

0055 SHELLEY RETAINS MARATHON TITLE AFTER HAWKINS COLLAPSE

Australia’s Mike Shelley defied the brutal heat to retain his marathon title in two hours, 16.46 minutes. Silver went to Uganda’s Munyo Mutai, two minutes and 16 seconds behind, while Scotland’s Robbie Simpson took bronze.

Simpson’s team mate Callum Hawkins was leading inside the final five kilometres when he succumbed to heat exhaustion and collapsed.

“Callum Hawkins is conscious following his fall and has been taken away in an ambulance. We all wish Callum a speedy recovery,” British Athletics tweeted.

0000 NAMIBIA’S JOHANNES WINS WOMEN’S MARATHON

Helalia Johannes of Namibia won the women’s marathon in two hours, 32.40 minutes, crossing the line 43 seconds ahead of Australian Lisa Weightman.

Weightman’s compatriot Jessica Trengrove took bronze for the second Games in a row to add yet another medal to the host nation’s already impressive tally.

2305 FINAL FEW MEDALS UP FOR GRABS ON LAST DAY

The marathons kicked off the final day of competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games and they got underway in blazing sunshine on the Gold Coast.

There are also medals up for grabs in rugby sevens, badminton, basketball, netball and table tennis before the closing ceremony at Carrara Stadium.