GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Highlights on day 11 of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (times GMT):

Badminton - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's Singles - Gold Medal Match - India v Malaysia - Carrara Sports Arena 2 - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in action. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

0346 LEE DELIGHTED WITH BADMINTON GOLD IN LAST GAMES

Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei defeated India’s world number one Kidambi Srikanth 19-21 21-14 21-14 to win the men’s singles title.

“This is one of my most memorable achievements because this will be my last Commonwealth Games,” Lee said. “I know how important this gold medal is for Malaysia. I won this for the whole Malaysian badminton team.”

Earlier, India’s Saina Nehwal defeated compatriot Pusarla Sindhu 21-18 23-21 to claim the women’s gold medal.

0311 AUSTRALIA BEAT CANADA IN MEN’S BASKETBALL FINAL

Chris Goulding, Nicholas Kay and Nathan Sobey all tallied double figures as Australia won the gold medal in basketball with a 87-47 victory over Canada.

Australia are the only nation to win Commonwealth Games basketball gold after claiming top spot in both the men’s and women’s tournaments in Melbourne 2006 and at the Gold Coast.

Athletics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's Marathon Final - Southport Broadwater Parklands - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Callum Hawkins of Scotland leads the pack. REUTERS/Paul Childs

0305 NEW ZEALAND WOMEN BEAT INDIA IN SQUASH DOUBLES FINAL

New Zealand’s Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy beat India’s Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik 11-9 11-8 to claim the gold medal in the squash women’s doubles.

0235 HAWKINS “SITTING UP AND TALKING”

“We are very pleased to report that Callum is sitting up and speaking with his Dad and Team Scotland medical staff. He is undergoing further tests as a precaution and we all wish him a speedy recovery.” Team Scotland on Twitter

0207 TEAM SCOTLAND UPDATE ON HAWKINS

“Callum has been taken to hospital for medical review following his collapse in the Marathon as is standard procedure. He is being supported by Team Scotland medical staff & there are no major concerns at this stage. More information to be issued in due course.” Team Scotland on Twitter

0055 SHELLEY RETAINS MARATHON TITLE AFTER HAWKINS COLLAPSE

Australia’s Mike Shelley defied the brutal heat to retain his marathon title in two hours, 16.46 minutes. Silver went to Uganda’s Munyo Mutai, two minutes and 16 seconds behind, while Scotland’s Robbie Simpson took bronze.

Simpson’s team mate Callum Hawkins was leading inside the final five kilometres when he succumbed to heat exhaustion and collapsed.

“Callum Hawkins is conscious following his fall and has been taken away in an ambulance. We all wish Callum a speedy recovery,” British Athletics tweeted.

0000 NAMIBIA’S JOHANNES WINS WOMEN’S MARATHON

Helalia Johannes of Namibia won the women’s marathon in two hours, 32.40 minutes, crossing the line 43 seconds ahead of Australian Lisa Weightman.

Weightman’s compatriot Jessica Trengrove took bronze for the second Games in a row to add yet another medal to the host nation’s already impressive tally.

2305 FINAL FEW MEDALS UP FOR GRABS ON LAST DAY

The marathons kicked off the final day of competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games and they got underway in blazing sunshine on the Gold Coast.

There are also medals up for grabs in rugby sevens, badminton, basketball, netball and table tennis before the closing ceremony at Carrara Stadium.