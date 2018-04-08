GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Highlights on day four of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (times GMT):

Athletics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's 5000m Final - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 8, 2018. Gold medalist Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei of Uganda celebrates. REUTERS/Paul Childs

0700 CHEPTEGEI RACES TO 5000M VICTORY

A late flourish helped Ugandan sprinter Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei clinch gold in the men’s 5000m final ahead of Canadian Mohammed Ahmed.

Ahmed took the early lead and after a classic chase Cheptegei, who won silver in the 10000m race at last year’s world championships, raced ahead with four laps to go and held on to win.

Kenyan Edward Pingua Zakayo won the bronze.

0645 MCCLENAGHAN ON HIS ‘HUGE’ WIN OVER WHITLOCK

Northern Ireland’s gold-medal winning gymnast Rhys McClenaghan believes his victory over reigning Olympic champion Max Whitlock in the men’s pommel horse final puts him among the best in the sport.

“Max has been my idol growing up and I’ve been watching him since 2010 when he was competing in the Delhi Commonwealths,” the 18-year-old told BBC.

“I’ve always felt though that one day I could be up there with the best and beating them and this is a huge result for me.”

0640 ELEFTHERIOU EDGES OUT HILL TO WIN WOMEN’S SHOOTING GOLD

Cypriot Andri Eleftheriou set a new Games record after hitting 52 of the 60 targets to grab the gold medal in the women’s skeet shooting finals.

England’s Amber Hill, who won the gold medal in the event in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and 2015 European Games, took silver and Eleftheriou’s compatriot Panagiota Andreou won bronze.

0620 HUDSON-SMITH DISQUALIFIED IN 400M HEATS

England sprinter Matt Hudson-Smith was disqualified from the men’s 400m after stepping out of his lane in the heats.

Grenada’s Bralon Taplin qualified the fastest with a time of 45.11 seconds.

0612 OLSEN LEADS CANADIAN ONE-TWO IN WOMEN’S VAULT

Shallon Olsen and Elsabeth Black won the gold and silver medals respectively in the women’s vault with Australia’s Emily Whitehead taking the bronze.

Artistic Gymnastics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Women's Vault Final - Coomera Indoor Sports Centre - Gold Coast, Australia - April 8, 2018. Shallon Olsen and Elsabeth Black of Canada pose. REUTERS/David Gray

0610 MCCLENAGHAN PIPS WHITLOCK TO WIN NORTHERN IRELAND’S FIRST MEDAL

Reigning Olympic champion Max Whitlock suffered another blow as Rhys McClenaghan clinched Northern Ireland’s first medal of this year’s Games after winning gold in the men’s pommel horse final.

England’s Whitlock and McClenaghan both recorded a score of 15.100, with the Englishman having a higher difficulty score and the Irishman having a higher execution score, but the latter was handed the gold.

Whitlock settled for silver while Canada’s Zachary Clay took the bronze.

0600 WHITLOCK SUFFERS SHOCK AS GEORGIOU FLOURISHES

England’s double Olympic champion Max Whitlock, who was favorite to defend his title from the 2014 Glasgow Games, secured a disappointing sixth-placed finish in the men’s floor exercise final after qualifying in first position.

Gymnast Marios Georgiou, of Cyprus, clinched the nation’s first gold medal at this year’s Games as he finished ahead of Canadian Scott Morgan and Scotland’s Daniel Purvis.

Georgiou adds to the bronze medal he won in the men’s individual all-round final on Saturday.

0540 BLAKE QUALIFIES FASTEST IN 100M

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake has qualified fastest for the men’s 100m semi-finals after clocking 10.15 seconds in the heats.

The former world champion is among the favorites to win the event and re-establish Jamaica’s dominance following the retirement of eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

0530 MILLER BREAKS RECORD TO WIN HAMMER THROW GOLD

England’s Nick Miller set a new Commonwealth Games and British record of 80.26m at the Carrara Stadium to win the gold medal in the men’s hammer throw final.

Australian Matthew Denny recorded his personal best of 74.88m to take silver ahead of Scotland’s Mark Dry, who sealed bronze with his final throw of the event.

0400 HOME FAVORITE SAMPSON GRABS SHOOTING GOLD

Australian Dane Sampson won the gold in the men’s 10m air rifle final after setting a new Games record score of 245.0.

Bangladesh’s Abdullah Hel Baki won silver while India’s Ravi Kumar took the bronze.

0240 RECORD-BREAKING BHAKER WINS SHOOTING GOLD

India’s Manu Bhaker won her nation’s sixth gold medal at this year’s Games, notching a Games record score of 240.9 to win the women’s 10m air pistol finals.

The 16-year-old finished ahead of compatriot Heena Sidhu and Australian Elena Galiabovitch.

0225 INDIA’S YADAV WINS WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

India’s Punam Yadav claimed gold in the women’s 69kg weightlifting division with a combined weight of 222kg.

England’s Sarah Davies took silver with 217kg after she failed to lift 128kg on her final clean and jerk. Yadav had failed with her own second lift of 122kg.

The 22-year-old Yadav, however, succeeded on her third lift to clinch gold, adding to the bronze she won in the 63kg weight division four years ago in Glasgow.

Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai won bronze with a combined total of 216kgs.

0045 MONTAG WINS 20KM WALK AFTER TALLENT DISQUALIFICATION

Australia’s Jemima Montag won the women’s 20km walk after her compatriot Claire Tallent was disqualified about two kilometers from the finish and just after she had reeled in and passed the 20-year-old to take the lead.

“That’s not the way I wanted to win the gold medal with a close team mate being relegated to the sidelines, but you can’t let it affect your focus,” Montag said. “Claire will come back.”

New Zealand’s Alana Barber took the silver, with Bethan Davies from Wales taking bronze.

Montag’s victory completed an Australian double in the first athletics disciplines on the program, with preliminary rounds in the men’s and women’s 100m set to get under way later at Carrara Stadium.

2300 BIRD-SMITH WINS FIRST ATHLETICS MEDAL

Australia’s Dane Bird-Smith produced a stunning burst in the final few hundred meters to win the first athletics medal at the Gold Coast Games in the men’s 20km walk.

England’s Tom Bosworth took silver just four seconds behind the Rio Olympics bronze medalist, with Kenya’s Samuel Ireri Gathimba finishing third.

“The last 500m hurt so much but I had everyone behind me which made it so special,” Bird-Smith said. “It was unbelievable, a bloody unreal feeling.

“I am over the moon and I cannot thank (the crowd) enough. As I came around the bend they went absolutely ballistic.”