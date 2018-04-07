GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Highlights on day three of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday (times GMT):

1215 WELSFORD RACES TO SCRATCH FINAL VICTORY

Australian cyclist Sam Welsford won the men’s 15km scratch race final to seal his first Commonwealth Games title, finishing ahead of New Zealand’s Campbell Stewart and England’s Chris Latham.

Home favorite and nine-times world champion Cameron Meyer, who had been touted to win the event for a second time, finished a disappointing seventh.

1208 AUSTRALIA BREAK RECORD TO WIN FREESTYLE RELAY

The Australian swimming team, consisting of Emma Mckeon, Brianna Throssell, Leah Neale and Ariarne Titmus, broke the Games record to win the gold medal in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final.

The hosts’ team raced to a time of seven minutes 48.04 seconds to surpass their own record set in Glasgow four years ago.

Taylor Ruck helped the Canadian quartet to grab silver, forcing England to settle for bronze in a closely contested race.

1125 WEBSTER SEALS NEW ZEALAND’S FIRST INDIVIDUAL GOLD

Track cyclist Sam Webster successfully defended his Commonwealth title in the men’s sprint final against Jack Carlin to became New Zealand’s first individual gold medalist at this year’s Games.

The 26-year-old, who along with his team mates collected New Zealand’s first gold at the team sprint finals on Thursday, took the first race of the best-of-three event comfortably and held on to narrowly win the second.

Australian Jacob Schmid won the bronze medal race against Malaysia’s Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

1120 SCHOENMAKER BAGS 200M BREASTSTROKE GOLD

South African Tatjana Schoenmaker won the gold medal in the women’s 200m breaststroke final after a massive push in the final 50m helped her record a time of two minutes 22.02 seconds.

England’s Molly Renshaw finished second while Wales’s Chloe Tutton won the bronze medal.

1100 RAGALA WINS INDIA’S FOURTH WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

Venkat Rahul Ragala became the fourth Indian to win a weightlifting gold medal at this year’s Games when he won the men’s 85kg final with an impressive total lift of 338kg.

Samoa’s Don Opeloge took the silver while Malaysian Muhamad Fazrul Azrie Mohdad lifted 10kgs less than Ragala to finish third.

Ragala’s victory followed that of compatriots Sathish Sivalingam, Mirabai Chanu and Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu.

1045 MCCULLOCH BEATS MORTON TO TIME TRIAL TITLE

Australian Kaarle McCulloch won the gold medal in the women’s 500m time trial final, finishing ahead of compatriot Stephanie Morton, who took the silver for the second Games in a row.

Morton added to the individual sprint gold she won on Friday while the home duo along with their team mates won the team sprint gold on Thursday.

New Zealand’s Emma Cumming won the bronze medal.

1020 PEATY UNHAPPY DESPITE WINNING GOLD

Men’s 100m breaststroke gold medalist Adam Peaty, of England, was not satisfied with his comfortable victory as he did not break the 57-second mark. The 23-year-old holds the world record for the event with a time of 57.13 seconds.

“Nowhere near pleased. It’s a gold, but I wanted a 57 in there,” Peaty told BBC Radio 5. “I was miles off it. That’s just who I am. I didn’t perform as I wanted to tonight.

“I’m not happy just winning. I’m happy dominating, pushing world records.”

1010 RECORD-BREAKING MASSE ENDS SEEBOHM’S RUN

Canada’s Kylie Masse won gold in the women’s 100m backstroke final to stop Emily Seebohm from winning three consecutive gold medals in the event at the Games.

Masse, 22, set a Games record of 58.63 seconds to win the title with Seebohm taking silver and Canada’s Taylor Ruck finishing third.

1000 BARKER OUSTS ARCHIBALD TO WIN POINTS RACE

World champion Elinor Barker of Wales beat Scotland’s Katie Archibald to win the women’s 25-km points race.

Archibald, who won gold in the individual pursuit on Friday, settled for silver while compatriot Neah Evans won the bronze.

0953 PEATY WINS BREASTSTROKE GOLD

Olympic, European and World Champion Adam Peaty continued his dominance to win gold at the men’s 100m breaststroke event with a time of 58.84 seconds.

Compatriot James Wilby finished second while South Africa’s Cameron Van Der Burgh took the bronze medal.

0947 CAMPBELL SISTERS GET ONE-TWO IN 50M FREESTYLE

Australian sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell won the gold and silver medals respectively in the women’s 50m freestyle final, followed by Canadian Taylor Ruck in third.

Cate set a Games record of 23.78 seconds to beat her sibling.

0940 LE CLOS SEALS 200M BUTTERFLY GOLD

South African Chad Le Clos charged to his second gold medal at this year’s Games, winning the men’s 200m butterfly final for the third consecutive time with a Games record time of one minute 54.00 seconds.

Home hope David Morgan finished more than two seconds behind Le Clos to take the silver medal and Scotland’s Duncan Scott grabbed the bronze.

0920 BLACK SEALS ALL-ROUND GYMNASTICS GOLD

Canadian Elsabeth Black led from the start and wrapped up the gold medal with a score of 54.200 in the women’s individual all-round gymnastics final.

Australian Georgia Godwin took the silver and England’s 17-year-old Alice Kinsella, who won silver in the team event on Friday, won bronze.

0915 GAMES GOING ‘FANTASTICALLY WELL’ - CGF PRESIDENT

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin said this year’s Games had got off to a tremendous start.

“From what I’ve read and what I’ve seen on television, it is going fantastically well. And to have all these world records in the pool, it’s unbelievable,” she said.

“These Games are going to be extra special.”

0825 MALAYSIA’S ADNAN STUNS MATTHEW IN SQUASH QUARTER-FINALS

Malaysia’s Nafiizwan Adnan pulled off a huge upset by knocking out top seed Nick Matthew in the men’s singles quarter-finals with an 11-7 6-11 12-10 4-11 11-6 victory.

Matthew was among the medal favorites and was targeting his third consecutive gold medal at the Games.

0800 SMITH ON INJURY-DEFYING SILVER MEDAL WIN

England weightlifter Zoe Smith said she had to overcome a back injury and was unsure of even participating in the women’s 63kg final, where she went on to win the silver medal.

“I got here today and even two hours beforehand I did not know if I’d be on the platform. I’ve not really trained in three weeks,” she said.

“I’ve rested for five days. I’ve not touched a bar. Today we just went hell for leather, pedal to the metal and absolutely smashed it.”

0640 CRICKET GREAT TENDULKAR LAUDS SIVALINGAM

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar hailed compatriot Sathish Kumar Sivalingam after the weightlifter overcame injury to win the nation’s third gold in the men’s 77kg final.

“Unbelievable victory for Sathish Sivalingam. Despite having a hamstring injury going out there and lifting 317kgs is rather courageous. Congratulations on securing a gold medal for the country,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Sivalingam won the gold medal in the same event at the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

0615 CANADA’S CHARRON WINS WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

Canada’s Maude Charron clinched the gold medal in the women’s weightlifting 63kg final after lifting a Games record 122kg in her final attempt in clean and jerk to record a total of 220kg.

England’s Zoe Smith challenged for the gold after successfully completing all six of her attempts but had to settle for silver.

South African Mona Pretorius hit a personal best in her final attempt to win the bronze medal.

0606 SAHROM PULLS OFF ANOTHER UPSET

Malaysian track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom caused another upset by knocking out Wales’s Lewis Oliva in the men’s sprint quarter-finals after eliminating world champion Matthew Glaetzer in the previous round.

Oliva, 25, won the silver medal in the men’s keirin on Friday.

0540 ENGLAND’S GUY WITHDRAWS FROM 200M BUTTERFLY FINAL

England’s James Guy withdrew from the men’s 200m butterfly final, with British media reporting that the 22-year-old was being treated for dehydration.

Guy, who won the bronze medal in the 400m freestyle final on Thursday, was expected to be fit for the rest of his events.

0510 UGANDA WOMEN REGISTER HISTORIC FIRST VICTORY

The Ugandan national women’s netball team, who are appearing at the Games for the first time, registered their first win by beating Malawi 54-52 in the pool stages.

The African team, nicknamed the She Cranes, lost their opening game to New Zealand on Thursday.

0500 AUSTRALIA’S TRACK CYCLING SPRINT FAVORITE GLAETZER ELIMINATED IN MAJOR SHOCK

Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer, favorite to win the men’s sprint gold, crashed out of the knockout rounds at the Anna Meares Velodrome after making a tactical blunder when racing Malaysia’s Muhammad Sahrom.

Glaetzer, who won the men’s keirin gold on Friday, said he tried to get through the last-16 round with minimum effort against Sahrom, the slowest of 16 qualifiers, and had paid the price.

0419 AUSTRALIA WIN MIXED-TEAM TRIATHLON RELAY

The hosts’ team of Gillian Backhouse, Matthew Hauser, Ashleigh Gentle and Jacob Birtwhistle charged to the gold medal in the mixed-team triathlon relay.

The England team, consisting of brothers Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee, Vicky Holland and Jessica Learmonth, took the early lead but Learmonth fell behind in the running stage to allow Australia’s Gentle to take the lead.

England settled for the silver medal while the New Zealand quartet finished third.

0330 MILEY PULLS OUT OF BREASTSTROKE FINAL

Scotland’s Hannah Miley pulled out of the women’s 200 metres breaststroke final to focus her efforts on the 4x200m freestyle relay instead.

The 28-year-old won the silver medal in the 400m individual medley on Thursday.

0230 SIVALINGAM WINS WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam became the third Indian to win a weightlifting gold medal at this year’s Games when the 25-year-old held aloft a combined total of 317kg to triumph at the men’s 77kg final.

England’s Jack Oliver won the silver medal and Australian Francois Etoundi grabbed the bronze.

0155 ENGLAND’S WILSON WINS MEN’S ALL-AROUND GOLD

England gymnast Nile Wilson won the men’s all-around individual title with a total score of 84.950. Compatriot James Hall was second on 83.975, with Cypriot Marios Georgiou taking the bronze.

The 22-year-old Rio Olympics horizontal bar bronze medalist utilized his favorite apparatus to give himself some breathing distance, scoring 15.100 points to Hall’s 14.100.

2340 COMPETITION BEGINS

Table tennis, hockey, swimming and the mixed-team triathlon are among the sports on the schedule on day three of the Games with Australia looking to add to their 14 gold medals at the top of the table. England, on nine, are in second.