Highlights on day three of the Commonwealth Games

0419 AUSTRALIA WIN MIXED-TEAM TRIATHLON RELAY

The hosts’ team of Gillian Backhouse, Matthew Hauser, Ashleigh Gentle and Jacob Birtwhistle charged to the gold medal in the mixed-team triathlon relay.

The England team, consisting of brothers Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee, Vicky Holland and Jessica Learmonth, took the early lead but the latter fell behind in the running stage to allow Australia’s Gentle to take the lead.

England settled for the silver medal while the New Zealand quartet finished third.

0330 MILEY PULLS OUT OF BREASTSTROKE FINAL

Scotland’s Hannah Miley has pulled out of the women’s 200 metre breaststroke final to focus her efforts on the 4x200m freestyle relay instead.

The 28-year-old won the silver medal at the 400m individual medley on Thursday.

0230 SIVALINGAM WINS WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam became the third Indian to win a weightlifting gold medal at this year’s Games after the 25-year-old held aloft a combined total of 317kg to triumph at the men’s 77kg final.

England’s Jack Oliver won the silver medal and Australian Francois Etoundi grabbed the bronze.

0155 ENGLAND’S WILSON WINS MEN’S ALL-AROUND GOLD

England gymnast Nile Wilson wins the men’s all-around individual title with a total score of 84.950. Compatriot James Hall was second on 83.975, with Cypriot Marios Georgiou taking the bronze.

The 22-year-old Rio Olympics horizontal bar bronze medallist utilised his favourite apparatus to give himself some breathing distance, scoring 15.100 points to Hall’s 14.100.

2340 COMPETITION BEGINS

Table tennis, hockey, swimming and the mixed-team triathlon are among the sports on the schedule on day three of the Games with Australia looking to add to their 14 gold medals at the top of the table. England, on nine, are in second.

