India end boycott threat, to compete in Birmingham 2022: CGF

FILE PHOTO: Shooting - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Finals - Belmont Shooting Centre - Brisbane, Australia - April 14, 2018. Sanjeev Rajput of India. REUTERS/Eddie Safarik

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said on Monday, reversing earlier plans to boycott the event over the absence of shooting as a medal sport.

“The CGF and the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement are delighted India has confirmed their intent to participate at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games...” CGF president Louise Martin said in a statement.

“Following a useful and constructive CGF visit to India in November, we felt confident and reassured that the athletes and sports community of India places huge value and importance on the Commonwealth Games,” she added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had threatened to boycott the Games after shooting — which supplied 16 of their 66 medals at last year’s Gold Coast Games — was dropped from the Birmingham program as it is an optional sport for host cities.