Peaty swims within himself to win 100 meters breaststroke

GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - England’s Adam Peaty swam well within his capabilities to clinch the men’s 100m breaststroke at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Swimming - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's 100m Breaststroke Final - Optus Aquatic Centre - Gold Coast, Australia - April 7, 2018. Adam Peaty of England in action. REUTERS/David Gray

The 23-year-old Peaty, who has labeled his ambitions to crack 57 seconds for the race as Project 56, clocked 58.84 seconds to beat fast-finishing compatriot James Wilby to defend the Commonwealth Games title he won in Glasgow four years ago.

Wilby clocked 59.43 seconds with South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh taking bronze 0.01 seconds behind the Englishman.

Peaty had swum a Commonwealth Games record 58.59 on Friday but appeared to be content to just win the race rather than challenge his own world record of 57.13 that he set at the Rio Olympics in 2016.