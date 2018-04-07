FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2018 / 10:02 AM / in 6 hours

Australia's Cate Campbell claims 50 meters freestyle gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Australia’s Cate Campbell claimed her second gold medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games when she won the women’s 50 meters freestyle title on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Swimming - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinal 2 - Optus Aquatic Centre - Gold Coast, Australia - April 6, 2018 - Cate Campbell and Bronte Campbell of Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

The 25-year-old clocked 23.78 seconds, just outside the world record of 23.67 set by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom at last year’s world championships in Budapest.

Campbell also anchored the host nation’s 4x100m freestyle relay team to a world record on the opening day of competition on Thursday.

Her younger sister Bronte and Canada’s 200m freestyle champion Taylor Ruck deadheated for second in 24.26.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
