April 9, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Titmus wins women's 800 meters freestyle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Ariarne Titmus assumed the mantle as the best long-distance freestyle swimmer in the Commonwealth when she won the women’s 800m title at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on Monday.

Swimming - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Women's 800m Freestyle - Final - Optus Aquatic Centre - Gold Coast, Australia - April 9, 2018. Ariarne Titmus of Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

The 17-year-old Australian established a body-length lead inside the first 100m and simply maintained her relentless pace through the middle stages before she kicked away in the final 200 meters to clock eight minutes, 20.02 seconds.

Compatriot Jessica Ashwood finished second in 8:27.60, with Kiah Melverton storming home in the final 50 meters to claim bronze and give the host nation a clean sweep of medals.

Welsh swimmer Jazmin Carlin, the Glasgow champion and Rio Olympics silver medalist behind the imperious American Katie Ledecky, finished sixth, more than 17 seconds behind Titmus.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
