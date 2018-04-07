Gentle pushes Australia to mixed-team triathlon gold

GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Australia’s Ashleigh Gentle pulled away from England’s Jessica Learmonth on the cycle and run sections of the mixed-team triathlon relay to help the host nation to the title at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Gentle gave Jake Birtwhistle a 40-second buffer over Alistair Brownlee that the individual silver medalist held to give their team, which also included Gillian Backhouse and Matt Hauser, the gold.

Each of the two male and two female competitors completed a 250-metre swim, seven kilometer bike ride and 1,500-metre run in the race.

Hauser and Jonny Brownlee had been locked together at the halfway stage before Gentle put pressure on Learmonth to open up the gap they needed.

Australia finished in a combined time of one hour, 17 minutes and 36 seconds, with Alistair Brownlee crossing the line 52 seconds later. New Zealand clinched bronze in a time of 1:19.28.

(This version of the story has been corrected to fix spelling of Gentle)