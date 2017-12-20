Birmingham set to be named 2022 Commonwealth Games host

(Reuters) - Birmingham is expected to be announced as the host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, British media reported on Wednesday.

The reports in several newspapers and websites said that the decision could be formally announced at a news conference attended by Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin in Birmingham on Thursday.

The Midlands city was the only potential host to submit a bid before the Sept. 30 deadline, but the CGF ruled that the bid was not “fully compliant” and re-opened the bidding process for a further two months. No further bids were received before the Nov. 30 final deadline.

Durban, South Africa was originally awarded the Games in 2015 before being stripped of the event in March because it failed to meet promises contained in its bid.

Birmingham was chosen as Britain’s candidate city in September, beating a rival bid from Liverpool and receiving UK government backing.

Bid organizers have said that 95 percent of the competition venues are already in place with Alexander Stadium, an established athletics venue, set for an increase in capacity and facilities upgrade.

The only new venue proposed in Birmingham’s bid, is the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which will host Swimming, Para Swimming and Diving.

The city center Victoria Square will also be used for 3x3 Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball.