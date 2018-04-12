Games: Highlights on day eight of Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Highlights on day eight of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday (times GMT):

Athletics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's 200m - Final - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 12, 2018. Zharnel Hughes of England in action with Jareem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Paul Childs

1230 HEARTBREAK FOR ENGLAND’S HUGHES IN MEN’S 200M

England’s Zharnel Hughes was celebrating victory in the men’s 200m event when he was told that he had been disqualified for impeding Trinidad’s Jereem Richards.

Richards, who crossed the line in 20.12 seconds, was awarded the gold medal ahead of Canada’s Aaron Brown and Northern Ireland’s Leon Reid.

1144 MILLER-UIBO FASTEST IN WOMEN’S 200M

Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas won the women’s 200m gold in a Games record time of 22.09 seconds ahead of Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and England’s Dina Asher-Smith.

1136 MARSCHALL ADDS TO AUSTRALIA’S GOLD MEDAL HAUL

Australia’s Kurtis Marschall won men’s pole vault gold ahead of Canada’s Shawnacy Barber and England’s Luke Cutts.

1116 CANADA’S NETTEY TAKES LONG JUMP GOLD

Canada’s Christabel Nettey won the gold in women’s long jump with an effort of 6.84m. Australia’s Brooke Stratton finished behind her, while England’s Shara Proctor took the bronze.

0930 JAMAICAN RUSSELL STORMS TO 400M HURDLES GOLD

Jamaican Janieve Russell won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles with Scotland’s Eilidh Doyle taking silver for the third consecutive Games.

Athletics - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's 200m - Final - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 12, 2018. Leon Reid of Northern Ireland poses. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

0845 KUMAR ADDS TO INDIA’S MEDAL HAUL

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar beat South Africa’s Johannes Botha inside 90 seconds to win the men’s 74kg freestyle gold medal match.

0840 JOHNSON-THOMPSON ENJOYING FAVOURITE TAG

England track and field athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is enjoying being among the favorites to win the women’s heptathlon gold medal at the Games following her triumph in the event at the World Indoor Championships earlier this year.

“... I like being the favorite because that means everyone rates you and I’m enjoying it,” the 25-year-old told British media. She currently leads the heptathlon after two events at the Carrara Stadium.

0820 SHARP LEARNS LESSON AFTER ELIMINATION FROM WOMEN’S 800M

Scotland runner Lynsey Sharp, who won the silver medal in the women’s 800m event in Glasgow, said she learnt her lesson after failing to qualify for the final at this year’s Games.

“... I was so hungry for this. But this sport is cut throat. Being in the shape of your life is not enough. You have to be firing on all cylinders,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“It comes down to the smallest of margins and today I didn’t have enough to get it done. It hurts. A lot. But the biggest lessons are learnt from failing. And I needed to learn this lesson.”

0800 AWARE WINS WRESTLING GOLD

Indian wrestler Rahul Aware won the country’s 13th gold medal at this year’s Games after beating Canada’s Steven Takahashi in the men’s freestyle 57kg gold medal bout.

0745 EVRIPIDOU TRIUMPHS IN WOMEN’S ALL-ROUND GYMNASTICS

Diamanto Evripidou of Cyprus dominated across all four rotations to seal the gold medal in the women’s individual all-round gymnastics final.

0730 AUSTRALIA WIN VOLLEYBALL GOLD

Australian beach volleyball duo Christopher McHugh and Damien Schumann beat Canada’s Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter 2-1 in the men’s gold medal match.

0510 VELOSO BREAKS GAMES RECORD TO WIN SHOOTING GOLD

Singaporean shooter Martina Lindsay Veloso scored a Games record 621.0 to win the gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle prone final.

0450 GAZE EDGES COOPER TO WIN MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY GOLD

New Zealand cyclist Sam Gaze went on a late charge to beat compatriot and defending champion Anton Cooper to win men’s cross-country gold.

0430 DUFFY WITHDREW FROM CROSS-COUNTRY TO AVOID INJURY

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy, who won gold in the triathlon at the Games, says she pulled out of the mountain biking cross-country race to avoid the risk of injury.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw from the event, deeming the risk too high for the upcoming World Triathlon Series Bermuda and triathlon season ahead,” Duffy said in a statement.

England’s Annie Last won the race earlier on Thursday.

0200 LAUGHER BUOYANT DESPITE POOR FIFTH DIVE

England diver Laugher is focused on winning his first gold medal in the men’s three-metre springboard final at the Games despite a fifth-placed finish in qualification.

“The conditions are really tough here because everything is blue... and although I made that one mistake today I’m confident I can move things on tonight,” Laugher told BBC. “It’s the one (title) that I really want... “

0150 LAST RACES TO CROSS-COUNTRY GOLD

England’s mountain biking specialist Annie Last won the gold medal in the women’s cross-country race, with the 2017 World Championships silver medalist finishing 48 seconds ahead of compatriot Evie Richards, who took silver.

1230 FOX WITHDRAWS FROM TRIPLE JUMP DUE TO INJURY

England’s triple jump specialist and three-time British champion Nathan Fox has withdrawn from qualification due to injury. Dominica’s Yordanys Duranona Garcia qualified in first position with a mark of 16.75m.

“This was an incredibly tough decision but at this stage of the season the risks outweighed the rewards,” Fox tweeted.