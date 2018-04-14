Highlights on day 10 of Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Highlights on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday(times GMT):

Cycling - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Women's Road Race - Currumbin Beachfront - Gold Coast, Australia - April 14, 2018. Chloe Hosking of Australia wins the race, with Georgia Williams of New Zealand in second and Danielle Rowe of Wales in third. REUTERS/Paul Childs

0020 WARM WINDS GREET ROAD RACERS

Cloudy and overcast conditions with a stiff warm northerly wind has greeted the women’s road race cyclists as they pedal their way around the streets of the Gold Coast on the 10th and penultimate day of competition.

While a high of 29 degrees Celsius predicted, showers are forecast for later in the day as the men begin their rugby sevens program.

Trans-Tasman rivalry will be to the fore with New Zealand and Australia meeting in the finals of both the men’s and women’s hockey and the men’s heavyweight boxing. They also square off in the netball and women’s squash doubles semi-finals.

Plenty of medals are up for grabs to cap off the athletics program on the track with all four relays, the men’s 1,500m women’s high jump and men’s triple jump to be decided. Both marathons will be run on Sunday.