Highlights on day five of the Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters) - Highlights on day four of the Commonwealth Games on Monday (times GMT):

Swimming - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's 200m Backstroke - Medal Ceremony - Optus Aquatic Centre - Gold Coast, Australia - April 9, 2018. Gold medalist Mitch Larkin of Australia on the podium. REUTERS/David Gray

0945 AUSTRALIANS SECURE ONE-TWO-THREE IN 200M BACKSTROKE

Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin took his third gold of the Games with a time of one minute, 56.10 seconds in the men’s 200 meters backstroke final, ahead of team mates Bradley Woodward and Josh Beaver.

0800 WILSON MAKES IT FIVE

England gymnast Nile Wilson won his fifth medal at Gold Coast after securing top spot in men’s horizontal bar.

The 22-year-old earlier won silver in the parallel bars, having already won all-around and men’s team gold as well as rings silver behind team mate Courtney Tulloch.

0730 ENGLAND’S GEMILI OUT OF 100M FINAL

English sprinter Adam Gemili has pulled out of the 100 meters final with a thigh injury.

The 24-year-old, who won the silver medal at the Glasgow Games four years ago, ran 10.11 seconds in his semi-final to qualify for Monday’s final.

0630 KINSELLA CLAIMS GYMNASTICS GOLD

English gymnast Alice Kinsella won gold in the beam. The 17-year-old, who won bronze in the all-around and silver in the women’s team final, finished ahead of Australia’s Georgia-Rose Brown. Kinsella’s team mate Kelly Simm took bronze.

Swimming - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Men's 50m Freestyle - Heats - Optus Aquatic Centre - Gold Coast, Australia - April 9, 2018. Benjamin Proud (in red cap) of England dives into the water with fellow competitors during heat 8 of the men's 50m freestyle competition. REUTERS/David Gray

0615 TRANSGENDER WEIGHTLIFTER WITHDRAWS WITH INJURY

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard withdrew midway suffering an arm injury, having led the standings after the snatch in the 90+kg division. Samoa’s Feagaiga Stowers went on to claim gold.

0230 EUROPEAN CHAMPION GALE SUFFERS SHOCK EXIT

Australian boxer Caitlin Parker beat favorite Natasha Gale of England in the women’s 75kg division quarter-finals.

0200 GREENE OUT OF GAMES WITH INJURY

Wales’ former world 400 meters champion Dai Greene has withdrawn from the Games with a hamstring injury. Greene won the European and Commonwealth titles in 2010 and was crowned world champion a year later in Daegu, South Korea.

“I am really disappointed to miss out on what would have been my fourth Commonwealth Games,” the 31-year-old said. “It’s been an emotional 18 months and this is hard to take at such a late stage.”

0145 WALES PAIR WIN BOWLS GOLD

Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt clinched Wales’ first bowls gold medal in the men’s pairs as they fought back from a 5-1 deficit to beat defending champions Paul Foster and Alexander Marshall of Scotland 12-10.

The Cook Islands’ Aidan Zittersteijn and Taiki Paniani took bronze with a 17-11 win over Malta’s Shaun Parnis and Brendan Aquilina.

0015 DECATHLON BEGINS AT ATHLETICS TRACK

Canada’s Damian Warner began the defense of his decathlon title with a season’s best 10.29 seconds in the 100m. Jamaica’s Yohan Blake and Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye will be bidding to be crowned the Commonwealth’s fastest sprinters with the 100m titles held later on day five, while world champion Tom Walsh is a heavy favorite for the men’s shot. The pool competition enters its penultimate day, while medals are decided in the badminton teams event, men’s and women’s singles in the squash and in the individual apparatus at the gymnastics.