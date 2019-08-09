Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce smashes 40-year-old Pan Am Games record

XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Athletics - Women's 200m Final - Athletics Stadium, Lima, Peru - August 9, 2019. Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates after winning the gold medal in the event. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LIMA (Reuters) - Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce broke the 40-year-old Pan Am Games 200 metres record when the twice Olympic 100 metres champion clocked 22.43 seconds on Friday.

The 32-year-old clipped two-hundredths of a second off American Evelyn Ashford’s Games record of 22.45 set at San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1979.

Fraser-Pryce, who won Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012, beat Brazil’s Vitoria Cristina Rose by almost two-tenths of a second with Bahamian Tynia Gaither third in 22.76.

South American record holder Alex Quinonez of Ecuador won the men’s 200 in 20.27 for an easy victory over Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago (20.38) and Yancarlos Martinez of the Dominican Republic (20.44).