Games: Tejeda grabs gold for Peru with win in women's marathon

Athletics - XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Marathon - Kennedy Park, Lima, Peru - July 27, 2019. Peru's Gladys Tejeda crosses the line to win the Women's Marathon REUTERS/Henry Romero

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian runner Gladys Tejeda secured the home country’s first gold medal at the Pan Am Games with victory in the women’s marathon in Lima on Saturday.

Four years after also crossing the finish line first at the previous Games in Toronto, before being disqualified for failing a dope test, Tejeda covered the 42.2 kilometers in a competition record time of two hours, 30 minutes and 55 seconds.

The previous record was 2:35:40 set in 2015 by Brazilian athlete Adriana Aparecida da Silva.

Cheered on by large crowds lining the course, the Peruvian finished 25 seconds ahead of American Bethany Sachtleben, while Colombian Angie Orjuela took the bronze.

Tejeda, now 33, was banned for six months after the 2015 race for testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide.