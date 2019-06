FILE PHOTO: The GameStop store sign is seen at its shop in Westminster, Colorado January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - GameStop Corp reported a 13.3% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest video game retailer wrestles with slowing sales of video games and consoles at its stores.

The company’s net income fell to $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 4, from $28.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.55 billion from $1.79 billion.