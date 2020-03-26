GameStop sees demand for remote work products, but suspends forecast on virus uncertainty

(Reuters) - GameStop Corp (GME.N) said on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak has boosted demand for its products that support remote work and virtual learning, but the uncertainty caused by the pandemic has prompted it to suspend forecast for 2020.

Shares of the video-game retailer rose nearly 7% in extended trading.

Net sales fell to $2.19 billion from $3.06 billion.

The company reported net income of $21 million, or 32 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared to a net loss of $187.7 million, or $1.84 per share, from a year earlier.