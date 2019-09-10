September 10, 2019 / 8:22 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Video-game retailer GameStop's quarterly sales fall 14.3%

FILE PHOTO: The GameStop store sign is seen at its shop in Westminster, Colorado January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - GameStop Corp Inc (GME.N) reported a 14.3% fall in second-quarter sales on Tuesday as sales of video games declined at its stores, with consumers preferring to download games online.

The video-game retailer’s net loss widened to $415.3 million, or $4.15 per share, from $24.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter’s results include asset impairment charges and other items of $3.82 per share.

Net sales fell to $1.29 billion from $1.5 billion.

Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

