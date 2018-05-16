FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 12:41 PM / in 3 minutes

Hedge fund asks GameStop to conduct strategic review: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Tiger Management is urging GameStop Corp to conduct a strategic review in the wake of management changes at the videogame retailer, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a letter sent to the company’s board.

Tiger Management owned 25,000 shares of GameStop as of March 31, according to a filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Neither GameStop nor Tiger Management immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

GameStop shares rose 11.7 percent to $15.09 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

