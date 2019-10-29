Mobile game firm Scopely raises $200 million

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Mobile game developer and publisher Scopely said on Tuesday it raised $200 million in its latest round of funding, a series D round, led by NewView Capital.

According to a source close to the matter, that brings the valuation of the company to $1.7 billion.

The Culver City-based gaming startup said it added gaming titles “Looney Tunes World of Mayhem” and “Star Trek Fleet Command” late last year. And it said the funds raised will help the company expand its portfolio of games through acquisitions, it said.

The company said it counts several big names as shareholders, including actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger did not immediately respond to an email.

NewView Capital confirmed its participation in the round.