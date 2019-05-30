Gannett holds merger talks with Gatehouse Media: WSJ

(Reuters) - USA Today owner Gannett Co Inc has recently discussed merger with Gatehouse Media Inc, reported the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Gannett has been tied in a proxy battle with MNG Enterprises, which tried to nominate six directors to the company’s board days after it rejected MNG’s $1.36 billion buyout offer.

Neither Gannett, nor Gatehouse Media immediately responded to Reuters’ request for comment.

Gannett’s shares up 5.24% at $8.03.