FILE PHOTO: The corporate flags for the Gannett Co and its flagship newspaper, USA Today, fly outside their corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - Newspaper chain MNG Enterprises Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc (GCI.N) for $12 per share in cash, or $1.36 billion.

The price represents a 23 percent premium to Gannett’s $9.75 close on Friday.