FILE PHOTO: A Gap Inc. retail store is shown in La Jolla, California, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc (GPS.N) on Thursday named long-time executive Sonia Syngal as its new chief executive officer, nearly four months after the surprise exit of its then chief Art Peck.

Syngal will take over effective March 23 replacing interim CEO Robert Fisher, a member of the founding family behind Gap. [nBw8028DDa]

The company’s shares were down more than 1% in extended trading.